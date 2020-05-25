COVID-19 impacts Memorial holiday

Many traditional Memorial Day events have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including some events at the Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton. Newscenter 11 spent some time in Newton as visitors found other ways to remember our fallen heroes.

Mississippians have always honored the men and women who died for our country by attending Memorial Day ceremonies in their communities, but many events were canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, including some activities at the Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton.

“The way it has really impacted our agency for Memorial Day is we’re not able to have a Memorial Day event. Historically, we would invite for Memorial Day is we’re not able to have a Memorial Day event. Historically, we would have 800 or so people come out to our cemetery here in Newton and also in Kilmichael,” said Deputy executive director for Mississippi Veterans Affairs, Dusty Culpepper.

Mississippians were forced to find other ways outside traditional Memorial Day ceremonies to honor our heroes on this patriotic and special day.

“I brought my son out to the cemetery. We talked about the service members who have lost their lives. Many of our buildings and fields are named after Service members who lost their lives. Where my child goes to school, the football field is named after a Marine who gave his life. He was almost 20 years and he gave his life in Iraq and in defense of our freedom,” said Culpepper.

Deputy executive director for Mississippi Veterans Affairs, Dusty Culpepper reminds us that we don’t need a big event to celebrate this important holiday.

“Memorial Day is really not a celebration it’s a time of reflection. A time of remembrance that we set aside to talk about those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Culpepper.

Culpepper said it’s his mission to teach the younger generation about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms.

“Since World War 1, there’s been over 1 million Americans who gave their lives in defense of our freedom. 4,500 Mississippians lay down their life. We may not have an event to gather to reflect on that. I still have conversations with our kids,” said Culpepper.