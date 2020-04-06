COVID-19 impacts funeral services

Local funeral homes are continuing to provide burial services, but those services are now modified.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home owner Bob Barham said the home is offering small services limited to very few family members at this time. According to Barham, most families are choosing graveside services in order to have more room to spread out and practice social distancing.

“This is a bad enough time anyway and for them to have a death during this time, we feel like it's very important that they're able to have some kind of ceremony,” said Barham.

The funeral home is also offering live streaming for services held at their chapel so others who cannot attend can still be a part of the service.

“We will allow private family viewings for just immediate family so that they can have the small number, it just offers some closure for our families," said Barham.

Families who have a small service during this time can later have a public visitation or memorial service free of charge once social distancing guidelines end.