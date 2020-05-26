COVID-19 numbers rise again in Neshoba County

Neshoba County has seen another significant increase in COVID-19 numbers.

As of May 26, the county had reported 539 positive coronavirus cases and 33 deaths, including a new one Tuesday.

This makes Neshoba County fifth in the number of cases in the state and third in deaths. We are told testing has been increased, therefore people should expect to see case numbers rise.

Despite the reopening, people are still encouraged to follow all CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask, washing your hands for 20 seconds and practicing social distancing.

