COVID-19 screening offered in west Alabama

Testing for the coronavirus is scheduled for locations in west Alabama next week.

The University of Alabama's Mobile Outreach Unit will be at Lisman Town Hall, 9481 Crowell Drive in Lisman, Tuesday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., while supplies last.

COVID-19 screening is available to people who meet the guidelines for testing by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Testing will be also conducted in Sumter County Wednesday, June 10, at Hill Hospital in York, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., by the Hill Hospital medical team.