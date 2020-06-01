COVID-19 testing dates for Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - COVID-19 testing will be available in Sumter County during the first half of June.
Here is the schedule:
Wednesday, June 3
Townsend Mission Community Center in Ward
9 a.m. - 12 noon
Testing will be done by The Hill Hospital Medical Team
Tuesday, June 9
Morning Star Baptist Church in Cuba
9 a.m. - 12 noon
Testing will be done by Maude Whatley Health Services Inc.
Tuesday, June 16
Bethel Pine Baptist in Coatopa
9 a.m. - 12 noon
Testing will be done by Maude Whatley Health Services Inc.