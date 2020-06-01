COVID-19 testing dates for Sumter County

COVID-19 testing will be available in Sumter County during the first half of June.

Here is the schedule:

Wednesday, June 3

Townsend Mission Community Center in Ward

9 a.m. - 12 noon

Testing will be done by The Hill Hospital Medical Team

Tuesday, June 9

Morning Star Baptist Church in Cuba

9 a.m. - 12 noon

Testing will be done by Maude Whatley Health Services Inc.

Tuesday, June 16

Bethel Pine Baptist in Coatopa

9 a.m. - 12 noon

Testing will be done by Maude Whatley Health Services Inc.

