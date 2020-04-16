COVID-19 testing offered in Livingston

University Medical Center and the Office for Research and Economic Development at The University of Alabama are partnering with Livingston Mayor Tom Tartt and Alabama Power to provide COVID-19 screening in Livingston.

Health insurance is not required for the screening but patients must meet the guidelines in order to be tested.

"We have a mobile clinic. We just had to find the resources and the manpower to be able to do it," said Dr. Lea Yerby, University of Alabama associate professor of community medicine. "And we figured it out."

Testing will be 9 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesdays and Thursday at Jaycees Park in Livingston.