A COVID-19 testing site will be available in Kemper County next week.

Testing will take place at Kemper County High School in DeKalb on June 1.

Testing hours will be from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Only people who have been pre-screened and have appointments will be tested.

Appointments are set up through the C Spire Telehealth App. If you don't have a smartphone you may call 601-496-7200.