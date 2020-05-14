COVID-19 testing set for Quitman, Waynesboro

Testing will be done through a partnership between University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health:

- Friday, May 15, in Quitman at the Clarke County EMA building, 642 S. Archusa Avenue

- Saturday, May 16, in Waynesboro at the city auditorium, 1008 Benton Street

The fastest and easiest way to determine if you need to be tested is by using the C Spire Health app from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. If you do not have a smartphone, call 601-496-7200.

Testing hours are 12 noon - 4 p.m. All must be pre-screened in advance. Only people with appointments will be tested.