COVID-19 testing set for Tuesday in Heidelberg

Jasper County will be the site of COVID-19 testing by the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health Tuesday.

The 1-day drive-through testing location will be the Bogue Homa Facility Building, 109 McFarland Road, in Heidelberg from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, or who has a known or had possible exposure to someone confirmed with the virus may be tested.

An appointment is required. To set up an appointment, you must use the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

People who don't have a smartphone may call 601-496-7200.

Health care professionals will collect specimen samples by a nose swab during drive-through testing as those who are being tested will not exit their vehicle.