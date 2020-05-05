COVID-19 testing sites coming to Sumter County, Alabama

There are three COVID-19 testing sites coming to Sumter County in Alabama on Thursday, May 7th.

There will be on-site screening. Health care professionals will be on site to determine if a test will be required. CDC guidelines will be followed. If you do not have any symptoms, you will not be tested.

The three testing sites will be at the following places:

York: At Cherokee Park. 9 am- 12:00 noon.

University of Alabama, Mobile Unit.

Gainesville: Wendy Hills. 9 am- 1:00 pm.

Maude Whatley Health Service’s, INC. Mobile Unit.

Bellamy: Morning Star Baptist Church. 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm. Bryan Whitfield Hospital, Mobile Unit.

