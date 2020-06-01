COVID-19 testing sites set in Mississippi

Testing through a partnership of University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health is set for several locations during June. Some of the sites are in the WTOK viewing area, or nearby.

Tuesday, June 2:

• Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 East Presley Boulevard, McComb

Wednesday, June 3:

• Smith County: National Guard Armory, 902 Spring St., Taylorsville

• Holmes County: Lexington Multi-Purpose Building, 22521 Depot St., Lexington

Thursday, June 4:

• Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Highway 25, Amory

Friday, June 5:

• Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 12000 MS-15 #1, Philadelphia

Saturday, June 6:

• Lamar County: Ben Barrett Community Center, 764 E. Main Ave., Lumberton

Testing hours are 12 noon - 4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Appointments are required. Use the C Spire Health app to get pre-screened or call 601-496-7200 if you don't have a smartphone.

