CVS hiring 50K people, paying bonuses

CVS is stepping up to help its employees who don't have the option of working from home.

The pharmacies are remaining open, so pharmacists, techs, store managers and employees all have to go in to work.

The company announced it will give $500 bonuses to its employees who have to be there during the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement that the move is a way for the company to help its employees have peace of mind in uncertain times.

The company is also hiring 50,000 more people. It's looking to fill full-time, part-time and temporary positions.