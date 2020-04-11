California wine community donates more than 500 cases to medical workers

SOLVANG, Calif. (KEYT/CNN) - What started off as a small token of gratitude evolved into more than 500 cases of wine donated to medical facilities along the California coast.

The Santa Barbara County wine community poured itself into the project without hesitation. (Source: KEYT/CNN)

It began with a request for one case of wine to thank front line COVID-19 medical workers at a local hospital.

"My son drew on every bottle of wine little hearts and put a couple of nice notes in there,” Michael Speakman of Westerly Wines said.

From the request, a sweeping donation plan emerged. The Santa Barbara County wine community poured itself into the project without hesitation.

“We had people dropping off wine left and right. Twenty cases, 10 cases, five cases, one case,” Speakman said. “It’s pretty remarkable, amazing how our wine community came together in such a fast way. And they’re just all excited and happy to help out.”

In just three days, more than 500 cases of wine were donated. Even U-Haul joined the cause, donating vans to help transport the cases.

The cases will be dropped off at medical facilities from Santa Barbara, California to San Diego.

"They are giving it to the front line first responders, nurses, doctors and all the people that are on the front line of this virus,” Speakman said.

Each bottle was personally handled and tagged with a message of thanks from the wine community. Winemakers at all levels were part of the shipment as local wine industry and close friends help pack the cases.

Vintners also invited the recipients to come up when the crisis is over.

