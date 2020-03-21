Camp Binachi keeps its doors open for the public

Camp Binachi is letting the bullet shells fly, and gun smoke filled the air in their shooting sports event.

The camp opened its gates to the public for those who were looking to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors. The event featured sporting clays, skeet, trap, 5-stand, and archery.

Non-members can shoot for 39 cents per round and members for 29 cents.

At the event, organizers followed the recommended CDC guidelines on social distancing for the public's safety. To maintain cleanliness, camp leaders used disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer at every station.

Camp Binachi Ranger Sean Brown says the shooting event is a fun way for families to spend time together.

"There comes a point in time when you have to get out and enjoy yourself because this is life, if it wasn't coronavirus, it could have been something else," said Brown. "Learn what you can do outside, enjoy the facilities that can be open."

Doors will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 pm until 8, Saturdays from 9 am until 5 pm and Sundays from 2 pm to 5.