Car accident takes out traffic lights at busy intersection

A car crash last weekend on South Frontage Road at Highway 39 has altered traffic in a busy part of Meridian.

Public Works Director Hugh Smith said a driver who may have been under the influence crashed a car into a support base for the traffic signals.

The wreck caused the north, south, and eastbound lights to malfunction. Smith said the intersection will temporarily remain an all-way stop. He also adds, due to COVID-19, the time to repair the support for the light is estimated to be three weeks.

“We understand that an intersection with that much traffic has to be automated or electronically controlled. We are in a situation now where we’re waiting on a contractor to come in and make that repair. I would stress being cautious and courteous. That’s the key, recognizing your turn, sort to speak. I am fully aware of how important it is to get it back operational,” said Smith.

Smith encourages drivers to be careful when driving through this intersection and to obey all traffic signs.