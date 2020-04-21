Care Lodge celebrates National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Care Lodge is celebrating National Crime Victims' Rights Week by 'virtually' honoring several law enforcement officers.

It will recognize ten law enforcement officers from multiple counties Wednesday at 2 p.m. live on its Facebook page for their work to increase the safety and knowledge of victims and their rights.

Organizers say this a great way to commemorate the men and women who wear the badge.

”It’s going to be amazing. We’re going to do it live and we’re going to share reasons why they were awarded these honors," said Care Lodge community engagement director, Sara Smith. "Due to COVID-19, we’re having to make some adjustments. We didn’t want to stop our efforts in recognizing law enforcement. This is a fun way to lift spirits. Law enforcement is still going. Care Lodge is still going. And COVID-19, it doesn’t stop crime. We have to be willing to uplift each other and recognize the good efforts."

The theme for this year is 'Seek Justice, Ensure Victims’ Rights, Inspire Hope”.