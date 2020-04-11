Cars honked their horn to celebrate 9 year old birthday

Social distancing during the COVID-19 has made it hard to celebrate special occasions. That didn’t stop the family of Grayson gurney from feeling special on his birthday.

People driving by helped celebrate Grayson turning 9 years old by honking their horns. Grayson and two of his siblings have been under quarantine at their grandparent's home for 23 days.

During this time he hasn’t seen his mother which is a nurse in almost a month. Despite everything that’s going on in Grayson’s life he said it was the best birthday ever. We wish you a happy birthday Grayson.