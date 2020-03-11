Census cards being mailed starting this week

The U.S. Census Bureau says 95% of households will receive an invitation to respond to the 10-year population count between Mar. 12 and Mar. 20. That's 143 million households.

The U.S. Census Bureau released informational copies of the invitations Wednesday, the enclosed materials, and the subsequent reminders households will receive. These materials can help the public know what to expect and avoid potential scams.

Households are encouraged to respond when they receive their invitation. Depending on how likely the area is to respond online, households will receive either an invitation encouraging them to respond online or by phone, or an invitation along with a paper questionnaire.

All invitations will include a short phrase in English and 12 additional languages inviting people to respond online or by phone in their language. In areas where 20 percent or more of the households need Spanish assistance, the invitations will be in both English and Spanish.

All households receiving an invitation in the mail will receive a second letter in the mail shortly after reminding them to respond. Then, households that still haven’t responded will receive a series of additional reminders, including a paper questionnaire in mid-April.

Census takers will follow up with households that don’t respond to collect responses in person.