Century-old Magee hotel catches fire, burns to the ground

An historic Magee hotel has burned to the ground.

According to the Magee News, the fire started at the Schife Hotel around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The Magee Fire Department was on the scene throughout the night and into the morning. They were aided by the Mendenhall Fire Department.

One firefighter said this was one of the largest fires the department had fought in 30 years.

The fire may have originated in the kitchen. Residents tried to battle it with fire extinguishers but soon realized they needed additional help.

All residents of the hotel were rescued from the building.

The hotel was built in 1921 and was commonly used as a place for families of sanatorium patients to stay.

