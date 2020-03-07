Change smoke alarm batteries while setting your clocks forward

As we spring forward into daylight saving time, fire officials encourage residence to change those batteries in the smoke alarms in your home.

According to Mysmokealarm.gov, "Three out of five home fire deaths resulted from fires in properties without working smoke alarms." The Meridian Fire Department Battalion Chief Kenny Robinson says you should change out the batteries in your smoke detectors at least once or twice a year. The station is offering residents free smoke detectors that last for 10 years.

"The smoke alarms that we installed are ionization smoke alarms. Which means they can see tiny particles of fire. In the first stages of fire, you may not be able to see it, but it can. It's quick to alert," says Meridian Fire Department Battalion Chief Kenny Robinson.

Robinson says to make sure to install smoke detectors in all areas of your home, especially outside of the bedroom.