Chase ends in Clarke County with arrest

A chase suspect was arrested in Clarke County Wendesday afternoon after he led Lauderdale County authorities on a pursuit Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Todd Kemp says a car was pulled over in Lauderdale County and sped away during a traffic stop. He says authorities chased the man all the way to the town of Pachuta where he ran off and stole an ATV around noon. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

“The individual was taken into custody by deputies from Clarke County, Jasper County and Mississippi Highway Patrol. It was a joint effort to get this individual off the street. He’s been terrorizing this community all day so we’ve got a good place for him. We’ve got a good bed for him tonight,” Kemp says.

The suspect has been identified as Woody Keith Balcum.

