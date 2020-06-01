Chief Coleman: Allow your protests to be nonviolent

The death of George Floyd continues to spark protests across the nation.

There have been both peaceful demonstrations and riots as large crowds gather to demand change in community-police relations.

Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said he thinks unnecessary force was used during Floyd’s arrest.

“The officers were wrong, once a suspect has been handcuffed and the threat is no longer there, all necessary and all force used needs to be ceased,” said Coleman.

There have been peaceful protests across Mississippi and Coleman encourages local residents who wish to protest to do so peacefully as well.

“Everyone has a right to do as she or he sees fit but at the same time we ask that you allow your protests be nonviolent,” said Coleman.