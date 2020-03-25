Children using chalk to spread a message of hope

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Mississippi, a group of children in one Meridian neighborhood is using their time off from school to write inspirational messages in chalk.

“I drew, ‘this is the day the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it,’” says Anne Larkin Vollor

“The kids just wanted to show a little bit of love to everyone during this hard time, with everyone having to be away from their friend’s at school and having to be away from work and working from home," says Leslie Vollor. "And so it’s been a little tough so they decided they wanted to show a little love back to the world.”

The chalk art is just one of the several ways the children are trying to bring joy to their community.

“It started off with a text message with someone saying, well, let’s put shamrocks out and everybody can go for a walk and they can count the shamrocks, and then, the next thing was let’s get some chalk art and go and put some inspirational words out for everyone, and next it’s going to be a scavenger hunt, so that should be fun too," Vollor says.

Parents we talked to say these activities are a way for the kids to help people cope with the effects of the pandemic.

“I think being outside and having some type of normal routine during this," Vollor says. "This is a scary time for them, they don’t know what’s going on really in the world and being able to get out and give some messages of hope and be able to walk around the neighborhood and read those can definitely help brighten everybody’s spirits.”

