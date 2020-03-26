Choctaw County, Ala. courtroom closed to the public

The presiding circuit court judge closed the courtroom and county commissioners have enforced a no loitering order.

Inmates who were given a court notice to appear March 30-31 and posted bond are now scheduled to appear Monday, May 18.

Current inmates that are scheduled for court Monday the 30th or Tuesday the 31st will still have their court appearance. These court sessions will only be open to the inmates and officers. Family members and the public will not be allowed to attend by order of the presiding circuit court judge.

Anyone with questions can call the Choctaw County Circuit Clerk's Office at (205)459-2166.