Choctaw County participates in Super Tuesday

Voters in Choctaw County are participating in Super Tuesday and several local races are on the ballot including the District 1 Commissioner Democratic primary, the District 3 Commissioner Republican primary, and the Revenue Commissioner Democratic primary.

Court Specialist Jordan Mosley said there are 10,891 registered voters in the county and there had been no polling issues reported as of midday.

Town Clerk Vonda Webb helped with voting at the county's largest polling place. She said she has worked the location before and considers Tuesday's turnout lower than usual.

"It's been a little low in my opinion," said Webb. "I think the weather has everything to do with it, it's raining and then the sun will come out so I think voter turnout is a little on the low side."

