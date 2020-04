An EF-1 tornado touched down in a heavily wooded area near Collumburg, which straddles the Choctaw-Washington county line. The tornado formed west of Lasiter Road and along/west of Highway 17. The tornado snapped numerous pine trees along its path.

There was also a much larger area of straight line wind damage observed in and around Cullomburg with winds estimated at 60-80 mph, which downed numerous trees and heavily damaged a couple of sheds.