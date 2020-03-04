Choctaw County voters decide local races

Voters in Choctaw County cast ballots in several local races as well as the presidential and congressional primaries.

In the District 1 county commissioner race, incumbent Tony Cherry won over his opponent Houston Cunningham. Cherry will face Republican Randy Taylor in November.

In the Republican District 3 county commissioner race, Gary Doggett defeated E.C. Arrington, who will face incumbent Sammy Bonner, Jr., in November.

Isaac Johnson and Manchester Moore faced off for the District 2 Board of Education position with Johnson coming out on top.

Incumbent David Sparrow won the county Revenue Commissioner position over his opponent Ron Mason. Sparrow will face Republican Kellie Griffith in November.