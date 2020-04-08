Church reminds community of power of prayer

The community is continuing to come together amid the coronavirus pandemic. A local church this week posted a sign for anybody driving by to see.

First Assembly of God on Highway 19 North in Meridian decided to post a sign, 'Praying For Our City'.

Senior pastor, the Rev. Robert Null, says the sign is intended to raise the spirits of people during these difficult times.

"We just want to encourage our community that there are people out there that are praying for them, that are standing by them and trying to help through these circumstances that we all find ourselves in," said Null. "Be careful, follow the rules, do your best to stay well, but keep your faith in God because He's got this. He is still God and He is still in control."

Null says the church will hold a drive-in Easter Sunday service starting at 10 a.m.

Attendees will not be allowed to get out of their vehicles.