Citizens National Bank delivers food to first responders

A local bank is giving back to first responders in the city of Meridian.

Members of Citizens National Bank delivered lunch to the Meridian Police Department on Thursday, after delivering lunch to Metro Ambulance on Tuesday. Employees of the bank say that doing this is a great way to give back to the community during these difficult times.

“We came out today to deliver lunch to the Meridian Police Department and let them know how much we care and appreciate what they do for the community, and just to let everyone know that we’re here to support them,” says Kristi Tew, a relationship anchor at Citizens National Bank. “We practice the power of local and we want to give back to the community in any way we can. We try to get out and give back to everyone.”

Citizens National Bank has plans to keep doing services like these next week.

