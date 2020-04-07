Citizens National Bank delivers sandwiches to Metro

Citizens National Bank showed their support for first responders by delivering sandwiches and other treats to Metro Ambulance Services.

Here's a statement released by the local branch:

"Citizens National Bank sends a huge "Thank You" to our local Metro! Today, CNB delivered Cater's Market sandwiches and delicious treats to the local Meridian Metro Ambulance Service as a way to say "Thank You" to our First Responders! In this day and time, it's more important now than ever to celebrate the efforts of our first responders and support our local small businesses. They are critical to the health and success of our communities. We are here to serve you - just as we have been doing since 1888."