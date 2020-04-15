Citizens National Bank helps hundreds through CARES Act

Small business owners in Mississippi are taking advantage of the "CARES Act" that is setting aside over $300 billion so small businesses can stay afloat during the pandemic.

Citizens National Bank CEO Archie McDonnell said the bank has already received 660 loan applications totaling around $92 million. Around 600 of these applications have already been approved by the Small Business Administration and are in the process of being booked and funded.

McDonnell said bank employees sometimes work until midnight to get the loans submitted and approved.

“It's been kind of a rough process but our employees have done an amazing job of reaching out to our customers…and getting their loan number from the SBA approved,” said McDonnell. “By the time we're done here with the almost 700 loan applications and $100 million, we will have salvaged about 11,000 jobs.”

Citizens National Bank serves several Mississippi communities including Meridian, Philadelphia, Quitman and Waynesboro.