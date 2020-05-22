City council approves an agreement with baseball organization

The Meridian City Council held a special called meeting Friday morning about improvements to Q.V. Sykes Park.

The council voted 3 to 1 to accept a three-year use agreement with East Coast Sox, a national baseball organization. City officials say that East Coast Sox is willing to put a large investment into the facilities at Q.V. Sykes Park to improve its quality. The organization will also host a free baseball showcase for all Meridian high and junior high baseball players and a clinic for youth in the community.

“[East Coast Sox is] willing to do a lot for the community and just give back. I think that it will have a great impact and they’re such a great group of guys,” says Trent Posey, the Parks and Recreation director for the City of Meridian. “I think everybody’s going to fall in love with them and this is going to be something that we see for years to come here in Meridian.”

There is no set date for the baseball showcase at this time.

