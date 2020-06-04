Meridian city leaders plan for Saturday's protest

Meridian will join other communities across the world that have held protests in response to the death of George Floyd and the senseless acts of police brutality and excessive force. Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said the city hopes to follow CDC guidelines and limit Saturday’s protest to no more than 100 people.

Kelly said the city supports the protest and will try to accommodate the crowd if it exceeds 100.

“I think you’ll see that we’re going to be somewhat lenient with our crowds,” said Kelly. “We’re going to work with the organizers, we’re going to work with the people that are here and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that the people that do show up are safe.”

Community Development Director Laura Carmichael said protest organizers obtained a permit to march through downtown.

“The streets won’t be blocked but there will be police escorts who will manage that traffic control like we would any other parade or event,” said Carmichael. “There will be safety measures in place.”

The march starts at Union Station at 1 pm, turns right on Constitution Ave. and then continues to 6th street and on to city hall.

“What we’re asking people to do is to follow the CDC guidelines as it relates to social distancing. Keeping their space, try to stay 6 feet apart from the next person,” said Kelly. “We’re also asking people while they’re out and about in these crowds is to wear their facial protection.”

Participants are also encouraged to wear a mask as well and carry uplifting signs. Organizers say this is a peaceful protest.