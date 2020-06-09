City leaders plan to modernize Frank Cochran Center

The Frank Cochran Center in Highland Park hasn't been used since the building caught fire back in December.

Mayor Percy Bland said the city has received around $347,000 from insurance. The city is expected to receive another $200,000 once the fire damage is fixed.

Bland said the city wants to upgrade the building in addition to making the necessary repairs. He says it could cost at least an additional million dollars to get the job done.

"We really want to modernize that building and get more usage out of it, not just for the people here in this community but also for people who come in from other areas to be able to utilize that venue,” said Bland.

Bland says the pandemic has impacted the repair process and hopes to see the project pick back up in the next six months.