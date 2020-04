Mayor Chokwe Lumumba will announce a stay-at-home executive order Wednesday, April 1st.

It is to happen at 3 p.m. on the steps of City Hall.

This comes as Lauderdale County was issued a shelter-in-place order by Gov. Tate Reeves Tuesday. The governor indicated other counties were likely to be included in the future.

The state of Mississippi had 937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with 20 deaths.