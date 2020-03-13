City of Meridian Cancels April Earth's Bounty

The City of Meridian has canceled April's date for Earth's Bounty that was set for April 4th.

The city released the following statement:

"In response to guidelines issued by the Mississippi Department of Health, the City of Meridian has canceled the opening Earth’s Bounty festival on April 4. The opening festival is traditionally held in conjunction with the Threefoot Festival, which was canceled earlier this week. The state guidelines say communities and organizations should strongly consider canceling any events that would draw more than 250 people.

As of now, the May 2 festival is still scheduled to be held, with lots of produce, locally made products, activities and entertainment. In addition, the 2020 schedule will change slightly. All festivals will continue to be held on the first Saturday of each month, but the hours of operation will be 8 a.m. until noon, instead of 8 a.m. until 1 p.m."

