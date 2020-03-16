City of Meridian: Essential services to continue

The city of Meridian issued a statement Monday reassuring all residents that essential services will continue, as "we all try to navigate the Coronavirus public health crisis".

The city says clean, fresh water will continue to flow. Police and fire personnel will continue to protect and other city departments will continue to do what’s necessary to protect public safety and health.

The city pledged to issue public notification as soon as possible if it has to curtail or suspend some of its less crucial operations.

The city stresses that, although the Coronavirus threat is unique, it does have contingency plans in place for emergencies and is acting on those plans.

The city urged residents to continue to follow guidelines recommended by public health experts, and continue to take care for yourselves and each other.

