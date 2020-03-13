City of Meridian cancels court for week of March 16th

The City of Meridian has canceled court for the week of March 16th.

They released the following statement:

"In response to guidelines issued by the Mississippi Department of Health, the City of Meridian announces that Court held at the Meridian Police Department for the week of March 16, 2020 has been cancelled. A decision will be made midweek about any other court cancellations.

As of now, anyone scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020 can come in or call courts & records at 601-485-1839 Monday morning to get their new court date which will be either April 13, 2020 or April 20, 2020 at 8:00 am.

For more information, contact 601-485-1839."

