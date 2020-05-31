City of Meridian curfew extended to June 14th

The current curfew for the City of Meridian was set to expire tomorrow morning, but Mayor Percy Bland is extending it for two more weeks.

We received a statement from Mayor Percy Bland Sunday evening that read:

"Our city and county continues to be a hotspot for COVID-19 cases, and with the new Governor's executive order beginning June 1st, we know we will have more activity in our city. Based on these facts our team has made an executive decision to continue our 9PM curfew until June 14th."

Lauderdale County currently has the second highest amount of cases in the state at 738.

