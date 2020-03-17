City of Meridian declares state of emergency

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the city of Meridian officially declared a state of emergency.

Mayor Percy Bland says this was a formality that will allow for funding at later dates and gives the City more flexibility if the outbreak were to come here.

For now, Mayor Bland says he is not closing any bars, restaurants or gyms, but wants the citizens to use common sense and good practices to keep coronavirus out of Meridian. CAO Eddie Kelly says they met with emergency and medical professionals Tuesday.

“That organization is going to help keep the public aware of what they need to be doing and not. But the common sense precautions of washing your hands and the social distancing aspect of this cannot be overstated,” Kelly says.

For the latest information from the city of Meridian, you can go to its website and click on the COVID-19 banner at the top: https://www.meridianms.org/covid19/

