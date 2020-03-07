City of Meridian holds KidZone event downtown

The City of Meridian held a KidZone event downtown at the Temple Theater Saturday afternoon.

The event consisted of multiple activities in including bounce houses, a petting zoo, fire trucks, a movie and a special guest appearance by 6-year old "President Austin Perine". Perine is known as a young poverty activist out of Birmingham, AL. He says his goal is to always "show love" and loves helping anyone he can.

"When I feed the homeless, it makes me feel great inside," says Perine.

"I've been feeding the homeless for three years, and I've been feeding the homeless in Florida, Tennessee, and Dallas."

When asked if he had anything else he wanted to say, Perine pulled out his growing catch phrase: "Don't forget to show love!"

Terrance Davis, Assisstant of Cultural Affairs for the City of Meridian, says the response to this event was phenomenal and they are looking forward to putting something together like this for the city again soon.