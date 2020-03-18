City of Meridian posts update

The City of Meridian says its number one priority is the safety and health of the community and it's taking several protective measures to limit exposure to COVID-19 to city employees and citizens.

At this time, only essential travel will be approved for city employees. Limited staff will be available to provide all city services.

Mayor Percy Bland encourages all citizens to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.com/coronavirus) and the Mississippi State Department of Health (www.msdh.ms.gov) guidelines.

“We are all in this together,” Bland said. “We at the city will do our part, and I know I can count on the people of Meridian to do theirs.”

The city is taking extra steps to clean and sanitize all facilities. It will continue to evaluate the current situation and take additional steps as needed.