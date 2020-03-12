City of Meridian responds to coronavirus

The city of Meridian has activated its emergency team and is monitoring action that might be required due to the coronavirus.

"We are going to let those organizations and those agencies that are having those events make those decisions and determinations," said Mayor Percy Bland. "But as we move forward, we will be listening and monitoring more to what the State Department of Health has to say and we'll be making our decisions based on information we get from them and from the Centers for Disease Control."

The Threefoot Festival, scheduled for the weekend of April 4th, will be rescheduled for a later date, while the Jimmie Rodgers Festival, scheduled for April 16-18, has not been changed.

