City of Meridian explores options after contractor breaks water line

The City of Meridian is working with its legal team to make sure taxpayers aren't affected any further by this week's water service interruption.

Mayor Percy Bland said a company under the umbrella of Georgia Pacific hit and ruptured the city water line that left thousands of residents without water for about 24-hours Tuesday and Wednesday. Now, the city is seeking legal advice to address the problem.

Bland said the damaged water line has been in the ground for a while and he doesn't think that 811 was called before the digging started. The city attorney is in the process of looking at different options for relief and will advise city leaders on how to handle the loss.

The mayor said he's not sure if one of the options will be reduced water bills but says the city is working to figure out the next steps.

“Bottom line of it is we could not provide water services for 24 hours yesterday to some residents and commercial clients, we want to ensure that our citizens don't have to feel the burn of that so as a city we're going to have to look at what options we have,” said Bland.

Bland said the city has already contacted contractors to install valves on the water line break to permanently fix the issue. There is no set date on when the work will begin.