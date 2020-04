The City of Meridian has extended its shelter-in-place order until Monday, April 20th at 12:01 a.m.

The city's new order now coincides with Governor Tate Reeves' statewide stay-at-home order which is in effect until April 20th.

Nothing in the order has changed other than the date extension.

