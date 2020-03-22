City of Meridian issues curfew

The City of Meridian has issued a city wide curfew starting Monday night.

Residents will be expected to stay home from 9 pm to 6 am for at least the next 14 days. This curfew excludes essential travel like work or emergencies.

The city is also laying out plans for a possible shutdown Friday. Public Safety Director Doug Stephens told Newscenter 11 the plan will be finalized by Tuesday and it will not go into effect until Friday unless things escalate or the city gets direction from the state to shutdown sooner.

Stephens says the shutdown would not be a shelter-in-place scenario, but would modify the way the city and the business community does business on a daily basis.