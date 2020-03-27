Civilian employee at NAS tests positive for COVID-19

NAS Meridian says a civilian employee at its Navy Exchange retail store has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital where the employee was tested.

No COVID-19 testing is currently being conducted onboard NAS Meridian.

“The safety and well-being of our military members, civilian employees, contractors, family members, and retirees remains our top priority,” said Capt. Brian Horstman, commanding officer of NAS Meridian. “NAS Meridian will continue to provide military services to our tenant commands who are providing training to those who are needed for Fleet operations, while adhering to the CDC and Department of Defense guidelines for stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

NAS says the employee had minimal contact with others, but for precautions, the NEX main store and NEX Mini-Mart are closed for a deep cleaning procedure and store employees have been sent home.

The store is expected to reopen soon.

In consultation with the State of Mississippi Public Health and Navy public health officials it was deemed that a quarantine for additional personnel was not needed due to the lack of exposure to other NEX employees/associates or patrons.

Contact tracing performed by public health officials is also underway.

The Navy is working closely with interagency partners to ensure we do everything possible to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our force and families.

NAS Meridian has developed an aggressive mitigation strategy to minimize spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of our force. The mitigation efforts include the following: employees are teleworking to the maximum extent of their job, and many departments and tenant commands have gone to a port/starboard shift.

Several facilities have also closed including:

- Barber and Beauty Shop, Tailor shop and Laundry Dry Cleaning

- Fleet and Family Support Center

- The Fitness Center

- Andrew Triplett Library

- Auto Hobby Shop

- Subway and Bowling located inside the McCain Recreation Center

- Ponta Creek Community Recreation Complex including the office, paintball, retail/ticket sales and rentals.

- Chapel has suspended services and will be conducting them online.

A Protestant pastor and Catholic chaplain remain on duty for all counseling services or religious needs for the military.

Other information on facilities:

- Our Branch Health Clinic and pharmacy remains opens, but is screening patrons when they arrive for the safety of our healthcare providers. Dental and Optometry are open to active duty only. No exams or appointments for retirees.

- The Commissary is open, but has implemented a 100-percent ID check. Only ID cardholders are admitted and no visitors are allowed at this time.

- The golf course will remain open for golfers who would like to walk the course.

- Rudders Pub and Grill is open for take-out only.

For the latest information on our facilities, please follow the NAS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NASMeridian.

