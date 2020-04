The Clarkco State Park has shut down until further notice due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statewide shelter-in-place for Mississippi to slow the spread of COVID-19. In order to protect the health and safety of the park visitors, organizers are temporarily closing Clarkco State Park Gates. Organizers said this was a tough decision, however, the park is not constructed to allow for sufficient social distancing without possible risks.