Clarkco State Park holds annual Youth Fishing Rodeo

Hundreds of kids enjoyed the great outdoors with their fishing pole and family at a local state park.

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks had their Youth Fishing Rodeo at Clarkco State Park in Clarke County Saturday. Organizers brought in about 500 catfish for the fishing rodeo. Eleven-year-old Dustin Welker caught the catch of the day as he reeled in over a 15-pound catfish. Dustin's grandmother says she's proud that her grandson got to have this experience.

"I'm always excited no matter what he does. The fact it was so big was amazing. He pulled it in all by himself," said grandmother Tina Ivy.

"You see moms, daddies, and friends. Single parents bringing their kids to these events and expose them to the great outdoors. They spend good and quality time with their families and that's what it is all about," said state fishing rodeo coordinator Sherry Hazelwood.

The event featured activities including splash pads, golf discs, and a swimming area.