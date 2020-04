The Clarkco State Park is back in operation as Gov. Tate Reeves issued new guidelines allowing businesses and parks to re-open.

Clarkco State Park has been shut down for about two weeks to protect the health and safety of the park visitors. Now, Residents will have the opportunity again to exercise outside and to enjoy the great outdoors. Clarkco State Park manager Tony Fleming says if you haven't been to Clarkco State Park to come by to see what Clarkco has to offer.